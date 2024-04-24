Hamilton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Hamilton will take a seat for the fifth straight contest and looks as though he won't be in store for a regular role at shortstop in the wake of Trevor Story's season-ending shoulder injury. Instead, the Red Sox have moved Ceddanne Rafaela from the outfield to shortstop, opening up a regular spot in the corner outfield for Wilyer Abreu.