Hamilton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Hamilton will take a seat on the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Reese McGuire, Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu as the Red Sox stock up on some extra right-handed bats against Orioles southpaw Cole Irvin. With Trevor Story (shoulder) lost for the season, Hamilton is expected to get an extended look in a strong-side platoon role at shortstop.
