Hamilton went 0-for-3 and committed an error in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Angels.

After making an immediate splash in his first game up from the minors -- Hamilton homered in his first at-bat -- the infielder's made errors in two straight games that have led to unearned runs. He was not the only player with defensive miscues, as Boston fielders committed three leading to more unearned runs. Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn't have many options at shortstop, so he needs Hamilton to improve. Romy Gonzalez (wrist) is battling an injury, and the manager has said in the past that Pablo Reyes is not considered an everyday player.