Hamilton will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game versus the Rays.

Hamilton has now been in the lineup for five of the last six contests, with four of his starts coming at shortstop. With Hamilton getting the bulk of the reps at short lately, Ceddane Rafaela has gone back to seeing most of his action in center field. Hamilton is 5-for-13 with one home run, two doubles, a triple and a stolen base in his last five tilts.