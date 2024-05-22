Hamilton will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game versus the Rays.
Hamilton has now been in the lineup for five of the last six contests, with four of his starts coming at shortstop. With Hamilton getting the bulk of the reps at short lately, Ceddane Rafaela has gone back to seeing most of his action in center field. Hamilton is 5-for-13 with one home run, two doubles, a triple and a stolen base in his last five tilts.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals, scores in win•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Homers off bench•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Swipes bag in Saturday's start•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Limited to bench role•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Absent from Monday's lineup•