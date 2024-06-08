Hamilton entered Friday's game after Tyler O'Neill (knee) was removed and went 0-for-3 with two steals in a 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

After O'Neill's removal, the Red Sox made several adjustments, including Hamilton entering at shortstop and Ceddanne Rafaela moving to the outfield. Hamilton now has 11 steals for the season, second on the team. The Red Sox are dealing with several outfield injuries -- O'Neill, Wilyer Abreu (ankle) and Masataka Yoshida (thumb) -- and may not be able to get by with Rafaela at shortstop in the short term. In that event, Hamilton could be a regular at short.