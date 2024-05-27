Hamilton started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with two steals in Sunday's 2-1 win over Milwaukee.

Hamilton has hit well since the middle of the month, going 10-for-30 with five extra-base hits and three steals over the last 10 games. As long as the bat holds up, there should be avenues to playing time for him; if not at shortstop, then second base where Vaughn Grissom has not taken hold of an everyday job.