Hamilton started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with two steals in Sunday's 2-1 win over Milwaukee.
Hamilton has hit well since the middle of the month, going 10-for-30 with five extra-base hits and three steals over the last 10 games. As long as the bat holds up, there should be avenues to playing time for him; if not at shortstop, then second base where Vaughn Grissom has not taken hold of an everyday job.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Resurgence continues•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: In lineup again Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals, scores in win•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Homers off bench•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Swipes bag in Saturday's start•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Expected to start Saturday•