Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Sent back to minors
Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
The Red Sox need to open up a roster spot for the recently acquired Rajai Davis, so Marrero will head back to Pawtucket after spending just one day with the big club. He's slashing just .212/.258/.318 in 58 games for the Red Sox this season, so he won't carry much fantasy value when he does return after rosters expand in September.
