Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Facing no restrictions in Friday debut

Pomeranz (forearm) will be on a pitch count between 100-105 pitches in his return from the disabled list Friday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

Essentially, Pomeranz won't be facing any restrictions in his 2018 debut Friday against the A's. Pomeranz threw 5.1 innings in his most recent rehab start but did show some command issues over the course of his rehab stint that included nine walks in 9.2 innings. He'll be facing off against an A's team that ranks 13th in MLB in wOBA against left-handed pitching this season.