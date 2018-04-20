Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Facing no restrictions in Friday debut
Pomeranz (forearm) will be on a pitch count between 100-105 pitches in his return from the disabled list Friday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.
Essentially, Pomeranz won't be facing any restrictions in his 2018 debut Friday against the A's. Pomeranz threw 5.1 innings in his most recent rehab start but did show some command issues over the course of his rehab stint that included nine walks in 9.2 innings. He'll be facing off against an A's team that ranks 13th in MLB in wOBA against left-handed pitching this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Will start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Joining rotation next week•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: May return next week•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Tabbed for next rehab start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Unphased by command issues Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ticketed for Triple-A start Sunday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...