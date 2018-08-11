Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Manager encouraged by throwing session
Rodriguez (ankle) threw off a mound Friday at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora was clearly impressed after watching Rodriguez throw. "What I saw today, it's not even about the ankle anymore, it's about him getting repetitions - his arm looks great," Cora said of Rodriguez, who sprained his ankle covering first base in the middle of July. "He was good, he was really good actually. He was able to repeat his delivery, his stuff was electric, he had good movement." The next steps for the left-hander is to throw a bullpen session Sunday followed by live batting practice when the team is in Philadelphia next week. If all goes well, Rodriguez will make a rehab start, most likely the weekend of Aug. 24-26. If he needs just one rehab start, Rodriguez could be back in the rotation by the end of the month.
