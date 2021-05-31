Rodriguez (5-4) took the loss Monday. He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings versus Houston.

Rodriguez had a rough second inning, as Houston scored runs on a sacrifice fly and a double play after he allowed the first three batters to reach base. The southpaw also gave up a two-run home run to Jose Atluve in the third and a two-run single to Kyle Tucker in the fifth. Rodriguez will be glad to put May in the rear-view mirror after taking losses in his last four starts. He has a 5.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 58:13 K:BB across 52.2 innings this season. The 28-year-old lines up for a road start versus the Yankees this weekend.