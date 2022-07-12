Hernandez (hip) was pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and will visit a specialist to be re-evaluated later this week, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez had the rehab stint paused over the weekend, and he won't immediately rejoin the Triple-A affiliate after receiving some treatment. The specifics of the setback remain unclear, but the 30-year-old's availability coming out of the All-Star break is now in question.