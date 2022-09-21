Whitlock (hip) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Whitlock's placement on the injured list was expected since he's been shut down from throwing and will undergo surgery next week to address his right hip impingement. The right-hander is expected to be ready for spring training in 2023, while Connor Seabold was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday against the Reds.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Needs surgery, hopeful for spring•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Credited with shaky hold•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Locks down save•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Picks up save•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Shuts door Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Earns win in relief•