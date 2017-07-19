Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Needed in extra-inning win Tuesday
Velazquez (2-1) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over four scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win in Boston's 5-4 extra-inning victory over Toronto.
The Red Sox staff had pitched 43 innings over the previous three days entering Tuesday's game, so they called up Velazquez as insurance. As it turns out, they needed his length, and he shut down the Blue Jays to pick up his second relief win of the season. Velazquez will be sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Wednesday's game.
