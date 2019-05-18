Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Sticking in rotation Saturday
Velazquez will make another start Saturday against the Astros, NESN.com reports.
After limiting the Mariners to two runs over a season-high five innings May 12, Velazquez will at least temporarily stick in the rotation over Josh A. Smith as the Red Sox's fifth starter. Velazquez topped out at 63 pitches in that outing and could push his count higher in his seventh start of the season, though manager Alex Cora will likely pull him quickly if he runs into trouble at any point during the middle innings.
