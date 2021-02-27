Sawamura will not be the Red Sox's closer this season, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Manager Alex Cora clarified Saturday that the battle was between Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino. Sawamura has saved 75 games in his 10-year NPB career, though only two of those have come in the last four seasons, so the idea that he'd jump from a non-closing role in Japan to a closer job at the highest level doesn't make a lot of sense. The Red Sox have yet to get the chance to see Sawamura in person as his arrival has been delayed by visa issues, but he's on his way across the Pacific on Saturday.