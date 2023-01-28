Sawamura returned to Japan on Saturday to sign with the Chiba Lotte Marines, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sawamura threw 103.2 innings of relief for the Red Sox over the last two years. His 3.39 ERA was a strong mark, but it was paired with a 4.16 FIP and 4.56 SIERA, as he walked 13.0 percent of opposing batters. It's no surprise that the 34-year-old's underlying numbers weren't enough to secure another major-league deal.