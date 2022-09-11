Sawamura was released by the Red Sox on Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sawamura was sent to Triple-A Worcester after clearing waivers in late August, but the Red Sox ultimately decided to let him pursue opportunities elsewhere. He has appeared in 104 big-league games since the start of the 2021 season, so he could garner interest from several clubs.
