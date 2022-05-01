Sawamura (0-1) was tagged with Saturday's extra-inning loss to Baltimore without getting an out. He gave up one unearned run on a walk and his own throwing error.

Sawamura came on in the bottom half of the 10th inning and intentionally walked the first batter, putting runners at first and second. He then fielded a bunt and airmailed a throw to third base that produced the winning run. He'd been effective in seven previous appearances, but the sequence of events following Nathan Eovaldi's seven scoreless innings was a microcosm of the team's performance in the month of April -- strong starting pitching, a lack of hitting/runs and the need for a reliable closer.