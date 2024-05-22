Campbell (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Campbell has been out since mid-April with a right shoulder impingement but has been cleared for game action. He will likely need multiple rehab appearances before rejoining Boston's bullpen.
