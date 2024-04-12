The Red Sox placed Campbell on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder impingement, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Campbell gave up six runs in one inning during Thursday's loss against Baltimore, and his shoulder injury could help explain his poor performance. He'll now be sidelined for the next couple of weeks, and Bobby Dalbec will come up from Triple-A Worcester to take the right-hander's spot on the active roster.