Campbell (shoulder) has been playing catch from 90 feet out, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Campbell has been on the injured list since April 12 with a right shoulder impingement, and his throwing program has progressed slower than expected -- though manager Alex Cora said the right-hander is feeling better. He remains without a clear return timeline, but one may emerge once he progresses to mound work and faces live hitters.
More News
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Rough series against O's•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Charged with blown save•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Shipped to Boston•
-
Mariners' Isaiah Campbell: Grabs save in season finale•
-
Mariners' Isaiah Campbell: Grabs fourth win•