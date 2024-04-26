Share Video

Link copied!

Campbell (shoulder) has been playing catch from 90 feet out, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Campbell has been on the injured list since April 12 with a right shoulder impingement, and his throwing program has progressed slower than expected -- though manager Alex Cora said the right-hander is feeling better. He remains without a clear return timeline, but one may emerge once he progresses to mound work and faces live hitters.

More News