Campbell (0-1) was charged with the extra-inning loss to Baltimore on Thursday. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Campbell entered to pitch the 10th inning and immediately gave up a two-run home run to Gunnar Henderson. The right-hander later allowed a three-run homer to Colton Cowser. Campbell will be happy to see to Orioles moving on; he allowed three runs in an inning Wednesday as part of a bullpen meltdown that let Baltimore overcome a 5-0 deficit.