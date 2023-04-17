The Red Sox recalled Duran from Triple-A Worcester on Monday. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in the team's Patriots' Day game against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston sent infielder Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A in a corresponding move, with the addition of Duran giving the Red Sox some added depth in the outfield while Adam Duvall (wrist) is out for an extended period. With the Red Sox recently concluding a stretch of facing four left-handed starting pitchers in four games, the lefty-hitting Duran could have a clearer path to playing time in center field than he would have if he was immediately recalled when Duvall was placed on the injured list April 10. Duran and Raimel Tapia will vie for starts in center versus right-handed pitching, while Enrique Hernandez will likely serve as the top option at the position versus southpaws.