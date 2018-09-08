Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Blows up Friday
Kelly (4-2) allowed three runs on four hits while striking out one over one inning to take the loss Friday against Houston.
Boston's bullpen gave us another reminder that baseball's best team has a vulnerability heading into the postseason when they'll face good offenses. Kelly along with Ryan Brasier and Tyler Thornburg combined to give up four runs and eight hits in 2.2 innings, wasting a gem from starter David Price. He's had stretches of effective relief -- Kelly entered Friday's game with a 0.93 ERA over his previous 9.2 innings -- but his ERA has been above three since June 19. Manager Alex Cora needs to find relievers to trust in the seventh and eighth innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...