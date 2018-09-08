Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Blows up Friday

Kelly (4-2) allowed three runs on four hits while striking out one over one inning to take the loss Friday against Houston.

Boston's bullpen gave us another reminder that baseball's best team has a vulnerability heading into the postseason when they'll face good offenses. Kelly along with Ryan Brasier and Tyler Thornburg combined to give up four runs and eight hits in 2.2 innings, wasting a gem from starter David Price. He's had stretches of effective relief -- Kelly entered Friday's game with a 0.93 ERA over his previous 9.2 innings -- but his ERA has been above three since June 19. Manager Alex Cora needs to find relievers to trust in the seventh and eighth innings.