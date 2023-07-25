Schreiber (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Schreiber will serve as an opener Tuesday against Atlanta in his return to action after missing more than two months with a right shoulder strain. Nick Pivetta is expected to eat up the bulk of the innings in relief Tuesday.
