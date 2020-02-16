Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Competing for second base job

Peraza will compete with Michael Chavis for the top job at second base in spring training, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Peraza was non-tendered by the Reds earlier in the offseason after a disappointing 2019, but the 25-year-old is optimistic that changes he's made to his swing over the winter will yield better results as he heads to Boston. Since both Peraza and Chavis bat from the right side, a platoon arrangement at second base won't be in the cards, though the two could form the right side of the infield when Chavis likely moves over to first base on the occasions the lefty-hitting Mitch Moreland sits versus southpaw starters. Since Peraza isn't a lock to get everyday at-bats, he's probably a better fit in AL-only formats rather than most mixed leagues.