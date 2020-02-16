Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Competing for second base job
Peraza will compete with Michael Chavis for the top job at second base in spring training, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Peraza was non-tendered by the Reds earlier in the offseason after a disappointing 2019, but the 25-year-old is optimistic that changes he's made to his swing over the winter will yield better results as he heads to Boston. Since both Peraza and Chavis bat from the right side, a platoon arrangement at second base won't be in the cards, though the two could form the right side of the infield when Chavis likely moves over to first base on the occasions the lefty-hitting Mitch Moreland sits versus southpaw starters. Since Peraza isn't a lock to get everyday at-bats, he's probably a better fit in AL-only formats rather than most mixed leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...