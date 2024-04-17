Jansen gave up a run on three hits in the ninth inning Tuesday, blowing his first save of the season in a 10-7 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

Called upon to protect a 6-5 lead, Jansen instead gave up three straight one-out hits kicked off by a Tyler Freeman double off the Green Monster. The 36-year-old right-hander has been tagged for runs in back-to-back appearances after beginning the campaign with 4.2 scoreless innings, and Jansen's 9:8 K:BB remains a little worrying, but he's converted four of five save chances and doesn't appear to be at risk of losing his grip on the closer role.