Jansen earned a save against the Mariners on Thursday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters in a scoreless inning.

Jansen entered in the ninth inning with Boston holding a two-run lead and worked around a leadoff walk to close out the victory. The veteran closer missed most of spring training due to separate lat and back injuries, but that didn't prevent him from getting the call on Opening Day. Jansen's recent campaigns haven't been quite as dominant as his peak years with the Dodgers, but he's recorded 70 saves over the past two seasons and is locked in as Boston's closer as he pushes toward becoming the fourth pitcher in MLB history to reach 450 career saves.