Jansen has been scratched from a scheduled appearance again Tuesday due to ongoing back tightness, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

It's the second day in a row that Jansen wasn't able to pitch as scheduled because of a nagging lower-back issue. The hope is that he will be able to make an appearance Wednesday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday of Jansen's Opening Day availability that "we still have time, but we're running out of time." Chris Martin (groin) would be next in line to close if Jansen isn't ready, although he's banged up himself.