Crawford did not factor in the decision Friday against the Angels, allowing a run on two hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Crawford faced little pushback through four shutout frames before the Angels pushed a run across in the fifth and knocked him out of the contest. Despite the decent results, the 28-year-old forced just eight whiffs on 42 total swings. Through two starts, Crawford has posted a 12:4 K:BB while allowing one earned run over 10.2 frames. He's currently in line to face the Orioles at home next week.