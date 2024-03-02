Giolito allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings in Friday's spring start against the Twins.

Giolito retired seven of the first nine batters face before running into trouble in the third inning, when he allowed a single and two walks and was removed after 48 pitches. Unfortunately for his pitching line, reliever Jordan DiValerio gave up a grand slam. Giolito told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that he believes getting up-and-down a third time was a factor in the third inning. "My stuff felt pretty good, especially the slider," Giolito said. "But in the third inning, I kind of got ahead of myself and got out of sync." This was his second start after he threw two scoreless innings his first time out.