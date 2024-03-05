Initial imaging on Giolito's right elbow showed a partial UCL tear and flexor strain, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Giolito will be examined further before any decisions are made, but season-ending surgery is a possibility. It's brutal news for a Red Sox team that already seemed a little light on rotation depth. Giolito's two-year, $38.5 million contract contains an opt-out after the first year, but he surely wouldn't exercise that if he winds up requiring surgery. Worth noting is that Jordan Montgomery remains a free agent and has been heavily connected to the Red Sox.