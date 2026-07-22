Padres' Lucas Giolito: Could throw to hitters soon

Giolito (elbow) has been throwing at San Diego's team complex in Arizona and may be close to facing hitters, MLB.com reports.

Giolito has been sidelined for the past month due to right elbow inflammation. The veteran hurler resumed throwing in late June and has progressed enough to potentially toss a live session soon. Giolito will likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to return to the Padres, so it seems unlikely that he'll be back with the big club before the turn of August.