Padres' Lucas Giolito: Struggles continue in third loss

Giolito (2-3) took the loss Sunday against Texas, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Working behind opener Wandy Peralta on Sunday, Giolito turned in one of his worst outings of the season. The 31-year-old right-hander matched a season worst in both hits and runs allowed, and he's now walked multiple batters in all but one of his first seven appearances on the year. Giolito, who has a 5.16 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and an alarming 18:23 K:BB over 29.2 innings, may not hold much fantasy appeal against a vaunted Dodgers lineup his next time out.