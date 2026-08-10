Padres' Lucas Giolito: Return timeline uncertain

Giolito (elbow) has been throwing at the Padres' team complex in Arizona, but his timeline to return is unclear, MLB.com reports.

Giolito landed on the injured list June 23 due to right elbow inflammation but was able to resume light throwing within a week. However, the veteran pitcher hasn't yet progressed to facing hitters, and it's unclear how far away a minor-league rehab assignment may be. By the time Giolito is ready to rejoin the Padres, both Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Nick Pivetta (forearm) may have returned to action, which could impact Giolito's place in the rotation following the trade-deadline acquisitions of Robbie Ray and Casey Mize.