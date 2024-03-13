Giolito underwent an internal brace procedure Tuesday to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Giolito was able to avoid what would have been the second Tommy John surgery of his career. He'll still miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign while he recovers from the internal brace procedure, but he could have a shot to be ready for the start of the 2025 season. Giolito holds a $19 million player option for 2025, which he'll almost certainly exercise shortly after the 2024 season ends.
