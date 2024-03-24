The Red Sox placed Giolito (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The transaction is merely a procedural move, as Giolito is already set to miss the entire 2024 season while he recovers from the internal brace procedure he underwent on his right elbow earlier this month. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Chase Anderson, who is projected to serve as a long man out of the bullpen after Chris Murphy also recently suffered an elbow injury that's expected to require season-ending surgery. Signed by Boston this past offseason, Giolito will pocket $18 million in 2024 before likely exercising his $19 million player option for 2025 this coming winter.