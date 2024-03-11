Giolito will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair UCL damage in his right elbow, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whether Giolito will require Tommy John surgery or the less invasive internal brace procedure won't be known until the operation is being performed. Either way, the right-hander's 2024 season is undoubtedly over. If Tommy John surgery is needed, it would be the second of Giolito's career and would set him up for a longer rehab that would likely extend into the 2025 campaign. The 29-year-old holds a $19 million player option for 2025, which he'll surely pick up this offseason in the wake of the major elbow operation.