Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Giolito felt right elbow soreness after his last Grapefruit League appearance and is not expected to be ready Opening Day, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Giolito will have the elbow checked out before more is known, but Cora admitted to being concerned about the right-hander, suggesting this could be a long-term absence. Both Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock would now appear locks for the Red Sox' rotation as things stand right now, although the calls for the team to sign Jordan Montgomery no doubt will grow louder.