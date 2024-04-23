Yoshida is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Cleveland, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Yoshida sat Sunday against a left-handed starter and is on the bench again Tuesday with righty Ben Lively on the mound for the Guardians. Tyler O'Neill (concussion) is back from the injured list and starting at designed hitter.
