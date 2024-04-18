Yoshida is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Yoshida now finds himself out of the lineup for the second day in a row, with both absences coming against right-handed pitchers. While the Red Sox haven't suggested that Yoshida is dealing with an injury, the consecutive absences as Boston has played shorthanded in Cleveland with both Tyler O'Neill (forehead) and Rafael Devers (knee) missing time with injuries suggests the 30-year-old might be banged up to some degree. Even if the Red Sox don't provide an update on Yoshida following Thursday's game, fantasy managers will still want to keep tabs on his status heading into this weekend's series in Pittsburgh.