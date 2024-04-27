Yoshida will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Yoshida was not in Boston's starting lineup over the last four games, though he did appear in two contests as a pinch hitter. His absence over the last three games coincided with Rafael Devers starting at DH after missing time due to a left bone bruise, and the Red Sox appear reluctant to start Yoshida in the outfield early in the season. Devers will shift to third base for Saturday's game, while Yoshida resumes his role as the designated hitter against Cubs right-hander Ben Brown.