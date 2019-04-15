Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Preserves win
Barnes allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning of Sunday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.
This was heading toward a save situation, so manager Alex Cora had Barnes warming as Boston held a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning. After the Red Sox plated three in the bottom of the inning, the manager had Barnes preserve the victory in a non-save situation. Ryan Brasier pitched the eighth inning when the lower third of Baltimore's order was due up, which aligns with how Cora's deployed his late-inning relievers. Barnes has entered previous games earlier than the ninth inning for pivotal moments when opponents had the stronger part of their order due up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal