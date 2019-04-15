Barnes allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning of Sunday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

This was heading toward a save situation, so manager Alex Cora had Barnes warming as Boston held a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning. After the Red Sox plated three in the bottom of the inning, the manager had Barnes preserve the victory in a non-save situation. Ryan Brasier pitched the eighth inning when the lower third of Baltimore's order was due up, which aligns with how Cora's deployed his late-inning relievers. Barnes has entered previous games earlier than the ninth inning for pivotal moments when opponents had the stronger part of their order due up.

