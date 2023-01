Dermody agreed Tuesday with the Red Sox on a minor-league deal which includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Dermody has made 30 MLB appearances over his career with the Blue Jays and Cubs, respectively. The left-hander spent the end of 2022 with the NC Dinos of he Korea Baseball Organization and registered a 4.54 ERA over 39.2 IP over eight starts with the club. He faces long odds on making the Red Sox roster out of the Grapefruit League.