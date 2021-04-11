The Red Sox optioned Chavis to their taxi squad Sunday.
Chavis' stay on the 26-man roster lasted just one day after J.D. Martinez (illness) -- who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday -- cleared MLB's health and safety protocols ahead of Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. Since Chavis will still be part of Boston's five-man taxi squad, he could be in store for a call-up during the team's ongoing road trip if the Red Sox require another position player at any point.
