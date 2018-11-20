Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Chavis had his contract selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
As expected, Chavis was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster in order to protect the top prospect from the Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old appeared in just 46 games between Pawtucket and Double-A Portland in 2018 thanks to a suspension, but he held his own at both stops, hitting a combined .298/.381/.538 with nine homers. He'll likely head back to Triple-A to start the 2019 season, though he should be in line for a promotion if he continues to impress on the farm.
