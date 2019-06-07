Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes yard

Betts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Royals.

Betts got Boston on the board with a two-run home run in the second off southpaw Danny Duffy, his 10th long ball of the season. While he's failed to hit for much power of late -- he has just three extra-base hits in his past 11 games -- Betts continues to reach base at a prolific rate. As a result, he's trailing only teammate Xander Bogaerts for the American League lead in runs scored. He's hitting .271/.387/.462 across 284 plate appearances for the campaign.