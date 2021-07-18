Eovaldi allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.

Eovaldi had thrown 94 pitches and was removed with the score tied, 1-1, to start the sixth, when the Yankees hit back-to-back home runs off reliever Hirokazu Sawamura. A significant rain that started in the fifth inning continued to fall hard, and the game was called after six. The Red Sox are expected to introduce a sixth starter Wednesday -- the recently called up Tanner Houck -- which should push Eovaldi's next start to Friday at home against the Yankees.