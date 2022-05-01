Eovaldi did not factor in the decision against Baltimore on Saturday despite tossing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out eight.

Eovaldi held the Orioles without a hit for 5.2 frames and left with a 1-0 lead after seven standout innings, but the Boston offense generated only one run and its bullpen couldn't hold the lead for the right-hander. Still, this was another impressive performance for Eovaldi, who racked up 16 swinging strikes and notched his second consecutive quality start. He'll carry a 2.51 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 32:3 K:BB into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home against the White Sox on Friday.