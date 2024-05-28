Eovaldi (groin) will start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi has missed nearly all of May with a strained right groin, but he will skip a rehab assignment and go right back into the Rangers' rotation. The right-hander would figure to be relatively limited from a workload perspective Tuesday, although the Rangers haven't revealed any specifics regarding a pitch count. Dane Dunning had been on turn to start Tuesday but will now take the ball Wednesday.